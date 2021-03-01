In looking at the photo of new Police Chief Jason Lando in the Feb. 20 issue of the Frederick News-Post, it is obvious that an ASL interpreter was present at the announcement.
Knowing that Frederick has a very large deaf population, it'd be appropriate to credit the interpreter in parentheses in the photo caption. That should be a standardized journalistic norm these days.
