While listening to the excellent speeches at the Republican National Convention of a diversified choice of Americans that truly love America; I picked up on two very excellent questions.
That being, “If not America, Who? and “If not America, Where?” What would happen to the hopes and dreams of so many people around the world that look to America for a future with endless possibilities and above all freedom. If America was no longer the country of opportunity and hope for them and their loved ones, would Russia, Iran, or Venezuela open their borders to them as safe havens and a promise of a better future to those yearning for it?
No other country could fill the void left by an America that was allowed to be destroyed by a socialist anarchist mob of way left infiltrators of her government. Americans want their country’s borders to be protected. But when tragedy and destruction strikes (whether man-made or natural) it is America that leads the way in the recovery effort.
America is the shining light that gives hope to people around the world just by being there. Whether it be the American Red Cross or America’s military or various other rescue means, America doesn’t consider politics in her decisions whether to go where our help is needed.
America sees human beings in tragic, often life-threatening situations, and we send our best to help. What kind of America do you want to live in? The one forgone described, or an America brought to her knees by socialists’ ideals.
An America that is no longer “One nation under God,” but a country ruled by evil men and women that want nothing but to wipe the America of today off the map. I know my answer, are you sure about which America you want to live your life in? You better think hard. Because once the America of today is gone, there will be no turning back. No America to turn to in times of need. No hope of a promising future.
Carol Keeney
Frederick
(6) comments
We're unpopular and ridiculous.
"Trump’s re-election message, summarized:
Any bad stuff since I’ve become president is someone else’s fault
Any good stuff is the result of my visionary leadership
Also, the bad things didn’t actually happen — it’s a hoax!"
"so many people around the world that look to America for a future with endless possibilities and above all freedom." Obviously you haven't been paying any attention to what anyone around the world is actually saying about us these days. They're shaking their heads and wondering what the hell is going on here, what went wrong with the country they used to admire.
Wow. Just wow. There are no words for someone who lives in an alternate universe. Joseph Goebbels name just kept popping in my head when I read such gibberish.
Meant "bootlickers" of course. Hate autofill.
So you mean an America led by those who are not adulterers, cheats, cowards, or buffoons. An America that does not tolerate injustice, has empathy for all, and seeks to bring us together. An America which doesn't have a liar as president,has a president who takes responsibility, who admits when they are wrong and tries to make amends. In other words, not what we have now with the Great Buffoon and his bootleggers. Good for you.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.