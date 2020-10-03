I sympathize with families who are missing school athletics due to COVID-19. Perhaps some sports (tennis, golf, maybe soccer and lacrosse?) are relatively safe, and some (e.g., basketball) are not.
Nevertheless, I object to the argument that students should be able to play sports if their families are willing to risk exposure to COVID-19. If people risk getting the virus, they also risk spreading it. This endangers other folks and perpetuates the crisis.
Sacrificing activities that we love is difficult and depressing but sometimes necessary for the common good. The pandemic would not have been this bad in the U.S. (more than 200,000 deaths so far and more than 40,000 new cases every day!) had more people been willing to wear masks and avoid risky activities.
Nicole Sideris
Frederick
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.