The Frederick County Council recently received a briefing on the work of the Climate Emergency Mobilization Workgroup. As a resident of the county, I greatly appreciate the work that has been done by an army of volunteers led by Barb Trader and Kevin Sellner. This document is a guide that government, business, and individuals can use to learn how to address climate change and its devastating effect on our lives.
Government must step up in real and meaningful ways to provide the leadership that will facilitate business and individuals joining the fight. That begins with the suggestion to establish a joint County-City Climate Response and Resilience Office to publicly report progress on goals, educate and involve the public, develop innovative financing support, and provide accountability. It follows by placing equity and the needs of people as the driver in climate planning and action and making all significant decisions through the lens of climate change, as I’m sure the council members have read in the document by now.
As an owner/operator of an organic blueberry farm, I am confronted with the effects of climate change every day. From poor pollination due to the steep decline in pollinator species, to the extreme temperatures that make it impossible to do the work we need to do, and stresses our bushes, to the introduction of new pests; it is all around me.
Every day, from the current pandemic that won’t seem to end, to the flooding, fires, hurricanes and droughts, we are reminded that the need is urgent, and without serious and immediate leadership the cost to us all will be more than any government or individual can bear. I urge the County Executive and Council to make the best possible use of the effort that has gone into this important report by so many volunteers, and begin right now to establish the joint Climate Response and Resilience Office.
I believe Frederick government, both county and city, has the resources, talent, ability, and now, the knowledge, to be a leader in this critical issue. What I’m most concerned about is the will. I urge our elected officials to please show us they are ready for this challenge, appreciate what this group has done, and want to begin to make a difference today. I look forward to picking up the Frederick News-Post and to learn that the CRRO has been established and there has been implementation of some of the initiatives recommended. That day needs to come very soon. We simply don’t have the luxury of time.
Pam Burke
Union Bridge
