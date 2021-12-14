The recent Supreme Court arguments over the Mississippi law that bans abortions after 15 weeks has brought two amazing responses by pro-abortion women. Whoopi Goldberg, in a recent rant, took men to task if they oppose abortion because we do not carry a “fetus” (a future child) and because we have no right to state what a fetus feels or wants; only women can do this.
As a former fetus (child), I think I can state with a great deal of certainty that I know what a fetus wants — life. If there are suicidal fetuses out there, science has yet to identify any of them.
More amazing is a Dec. 3 New York Times commentary by Elizabeth Spiers, an adopted child, who tries to make the case that abortion is better than adoption. She takes Justice Barrett to task for suggesting that adoption is an accessible and desirable alternative to abortion because of the adverse impact on the child and the birth mother. Justice Barrett has two adopted children, so she has an inkling of the impact it has on the birth mother and especially the child.
She states that abortion is better because the birth mother must give up a fully formed baby she has lived with for nine months instead of “relinquishing” a lump of cells (that will become a fully formed baby). Let’s have a survey of adopted children to see how many would rather have been aborted by their birth mother. I would love to hear what Ms. Spiers would say.
She goes on to say that if Roe vs. Wade is overturned by the court, many women will be “forced” to give birth to a child they did not want or did not feel that they could afford to support. Who is going to force the mother to give birth? I doubt that Roe vs. Wade will be overturned, but if the court only upholds the 15-week abortion ban, it is a long overdue step in the right direction of recognizing the unborn child has rights too.
Harry Carnes
New Market
Illogical? Consider this:
"violate the Due Process Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment, which protects against state action the right to privacy, including a woman's qualified right to terminate her pregnancy. Qualified right? Who says?
This is straight from Roe. Also from Roe:
"I find nothing in the language or history of the Constitution to support the Court's judgment. The Court simply fashions and announces a new constitutional right for pregnant women and, with scarcely any reason or authority for its action, invests that right with sufficient substance to override most existing state abortion statutes. The upshot is that the people and the legislatures of the 50 States are constitutionally disentitle"
Would it be logical to allow a small group of unelected judges to override the will of a majority of State legislatures based solely on their own personal and obscure reasoning. I doubt the founders would think so?
Decisions like this and others like Obergefell that directly override a majority of State legislatures have caused deep divisions in this country. Regardless whether you support abortion or Gay marriage or other issues you must logically realize this is not only an illogical form of governance but also extremely destabilizing.
