Some people might say this means I don’t care about life or about the vulnerable, but quite the opposite is true. I believe that abortion is not the only life issue on the ballot; and, indeed, it may already be moot. With the nomination and all-but-assured confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, the Trump administration will have done everything in its power to overturn Roe v. Wade. To put it a different way, voting for President Trump won’t do anything more to bring an end to abortion.
Furthermore, it’s not a sin, as some believe, to vote for a Democrat for president. A Catholic can vote for a pro-choice candidate as long as the candidate’s pro-choice position isn’t the reason for the vote. In fact, the Church’s voting guide, Forming Consciences for Faithful Citizenship, disapproves of using a candidate’s position on an issue such as abortion “to justify indifference or inattentiveness to other important moral issues involving human life and dignity.”
It is for those other issues especially that I am voting for Joe Biden. To be pro-life doesn’t only mean being anti-abortion. It also means caring for the poor and vulnerable, protecting the environment, welcoming immigrants, fighting racial injustice, and promoting world peace and freedom. According to the Catholic Church in Forming Consciences, these are “not optional concerns.” President Trump’s actions in these areas are immoral by any standard.
Yes, I’m Catholic, and I’m voting for Joe Biden. So Americans can be brought together by our common values, not divided and encouraged to hate. So America will develop an immigration policy that has limits but also shows compassion for those who need asylum. So America will remember its values and resume its role as a responsible world leader.
People have a lot of “faith” that overturning Roe will end abortion. I’m not quite so sure. Prohibition taught us that when people perceive a need, they find a way to fill it. To end abortion, I think hearts and minds will have to be changed — through persuasion, not coercion. But before anything meaningful can happen, all families will need affordable access to nutrition, health care and child care, so that one more medical bill — or one more mouth to feed — won’t seem like a catastrophe. That’s why I’m voting for Biden.
No truly religious person would vote for Trump.
