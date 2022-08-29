I'm writing to comment on Mr. Sorrelle's letter of Thursday, Aug. 25 (Page A11 in the The Frederick News-Post), in which he states the "I'm not sure" option should be removed from the News-Post Daily Poll.
While I agree with his rationale that the poll is not a scientific one, it isn't meant to be. If someone hasn't previously thought much about the day's subject or doesn't have a strong opinion but still likes to participate, the "I'm not sure" option is the right one for them. It's a perfectly legitimate response.
