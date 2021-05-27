As a mathematician, I hedge my bets: I am fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and will take all such booster shots as may eventually be required to continue my resistance to all forms of COVID. And I also wear a mask, even though I don't like doing so. Why? Because I want to reduce my risk of being infected by COVID and to hopefully reduce my chance of infecting others. I want my family and me to be around for all future Thanksgivings, outings, ball games, circus rides, being with others, and all future elections, no matter who wins.
You see, I don't care about the politics of it all. Maybe you do; that's fine: I love my Constitutional rights just as you love yours. You have a right not to wear a mask, as appropriate. But as for me, I have a responsibility to wear one: to do what I can to protect myself and my loved ones from this insidious pandemic.
So, please forgive me if my rationale is not to your liking. There will always be things we like and dislike. As for me, I like living. I wish you well in these trying times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.