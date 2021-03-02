The House of Neighborly Service in Loveland, Colorado, is a "life center." It is a dream come true for those in need. Its long time director's name says it all: Glorie.
Imagine this: Sue is a single mom with three children who has lost her job, can't pay rent and her car needs repairs. One child is sick but there is no insurance.
Imagine Sue going to one building — one location for one appointment — with an experienced, professional triage counselor who does one detailed initial assessment of her medical, financial, relational, housing and educational needs — and her emotional stability. This report is put into a system of shared information that a dozen agencies receive — all in the same building, with a prioritizing of appointments with five of those agencies over two days, starting that day.
Imagine Sue ending her first two appointments with a plan and hope; then visiting a beautiful clothing boutique and given a coupon to pick out needed clothing for her family — much of it new. Finally, according to family size, she is allowed to shop at a fully stocked grocery pantry. Both are in the same building. A volunteer gives her a ride home. Every agency in the building knows the plan and can give shared input. There is no duplication, no delays, no grifting the system, tremendous cooperation and mutual support — and a mom with great hope.
Imagine that in Frederick! That is the dream of the Frederick Life Center. I believe it is a dream worth working towards together.
Richard Fredericks is the founding pastor of Damascus Road Community Church
