The updating of the county’s Adequate Public Facilities Ordinance (APFO) is long overdue, as noted in the May 11 editorial. The APFO was first established in the county in 1992, and it was modified in 1994 to allow more limited impacting developments to pay fair share contributions, instead of having to build more expensive improvements. Too many larger developments qualified for that exclusion until 2008, when the Gardner board worked with staff to narrow that window. Unfortunately, the damage was done, and levels of roadway service fell significantly, especially in the Md. 85 corridor. The subsequent Young board worked with staff to tweak the APFO process to help small businesses and further close some loopholes.
Today, we have an APFO that works well but could do better at requiring developer improvements to unsignalized intersections. It is also unfortunate that the threshold for holding small residential and business developments accountable to perform an expensive traffic study is being lowered from 50 trips per hour to 25, thus increasing expenses.
I do have issues with the editorial’s assertion that we are currently struggling with congestion from overdevelopment and lack of adequate infrastructure in the county. Tens of millions of dollars worth of improvements have been made by developers over the past 15 years, such as Ballenger Creek Pike, Md. 85 and the Interstate 70/Old National Pike missing ramps. Currently, Lake Linganore Boulevard will soon be under construction. Also, traffic signals at Md. 75/Md. 355, Md. 355/Dr. Perry Road, and Md. 80/Bennett Creek Drive are in development, largely due to contributions from developers. Except for some operation issues at Md. 75/Md. 144, I believe all county roads governed by APFO (freeways are exempt) are operating adequately in the county.
Finally, it is important to note that the APFO is a growth management tool, and that the ultimate control on overdevelopment rests with zoning decisions. Unless the difference in level of service thresholds between rural and urban is sufficient, the APFO is capable of encouraging sprawl by making it less costly to develop in more rural areas and costlier in more urban areas. Let us hope that county leadership does not trash smart growth in favor of unrealistically stringent service standards in designated growth areas, as noted in the current draft of the APFO.
Ron Burns
Frederick
Ron Burns was Frederick County’s transportation engineering manager from 2007-20
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.