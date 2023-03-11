According to The Frederick News-Post, the Gordon Mill project includes a $2.7 million investment to improve the area’s transportation network ("Planning Commission again delays vote on 610-unit development in New Market," Feb. 15).
I know that sounds like a lot, but it’s just a fraction of the city of Frederick’s and Frederick County’s contributions toward protecting Lake Linganore, a drinking water source downstream.
How much are developers required to invest to improve stormwater management? Will bids be rejected if they don’t include installing forest buffers to slow and absorb runoff that the Audubon Sanctuary says it needs to survive? Will crops and livestock be affected?
These questions must be answered before final approval, which could be as early as March 15.
I invite my Frederick neighbors to envision the impacts of that boring-sounding phrase “stormwater management.”
Picture historic Ellicott City being pummeled by deadly floodwaters twice in recent years, disaster downstream from developments that clearly did not take extreme weather events into account.
Prove to us that Gordon Mill is not dumb development, that it wouldn’t ruin fishing in streams that run through farms into reservoirs and scenic rivers. Show homeowners that our values won’t suffer and our tax money won't wash away.
Frederick County’s Planning Commission and County Council must protect our waterways and local farms. Our county can require developers to do more for us here than Maryland Department of the Environment minimums.
If we don’t slow down and grow smart, we’ll lose not just beauty, but also livability—and money.
We must grow smart, and that means delaying plans to bulldoze and mass build above farms and creeks leading into a source of Frederick’s drinking water, Lake Linganore, next to the Audubon bird sanctuary.
Gordon Mill: slow it down.
