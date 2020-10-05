In response to Mary Linger Posey’s ambiguous letter (You be the judge of Judge Adams, Oct. 1) recommending a no vote for Judge Theresa Adams, I served as the jury foreman once for a drug and gang related murder case under Judge Adams.
I was impressed with her consistent management of that very complex case. She maintained a calm and professional demeanor throughout the trial, even when faced with apparent gang activities in the observer’s area.
While I don’t know her personally, this experience persuaded me that she is exactly the kind of steady, experienced professional needed for this challenging job.
Dave Satterfield
Frederick
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.