The recent announcement by the Department of Justice that it will sue the state of Georgia over its passage of a new voting law and the Congress’s failed attempt to pass a law that would have federalized all federal elections is a clear indication that the federal government is unfairly attacking the states’ responsibility to conduct elections as they deem appropriate.
First, I will freely admit that in the past there were states, including Georgia, that unfairly restricted voting for poor and minority populations; however, to state that the current Georgia law does the same is disingenuous.
The Georgia law provides for 17 days of early voting, it provides for drop boxes at voting locations during the early-voting period, and you can request a “no excuse” absentee ballot 78 days prior to the election but no later than 11 days prior to the election. Although the new law now requires an ID for mail-in voting, Georgia law already required ID for in-person voting, the ID can be a driver’s license number, state ID number, which is provided free of charge, a photocopy of a different ID, or the last four numbers of their Social Security number. As Gov. Kemp pointed out, there are states with much more restrictive election requirements, but the federal government has politicized the whole issue.
Our elected officials and the Department of Justice seem to have forgotten that not that long ago, all voters had two options: 1) Stand in line on election day regardless of the weather, the length of the lines, and the complexity of the ballot, or 2) Request an absentee ballot, and it would be issued only if you had a “valid” reason, e.g., you were in the military. There were no excuse absentee ballots, early voting or drop boxes.
Voting is a civic responsibility, and today that responsibility can be accomplished with a minimum of effort by almost all voters. For those who would have difficulty in voting, they have relatives, friends, neighbors, or civic and political organizations that can assist them.
Harry Carnes
New Market
We had the good fortune to attend Thursday night’s “Forged in Iron and Bone — Unveiling Faces of the Enslaved” held at the Delaplaine Arts Center and highlighted on your front page Saturday with photos by Katina Zentz and an article by Angela Roberts. This was an impressive event, one everyone should strive to see.
Congratulations to Elizabeth Comer, with the Catoctin Furnace Historical Society, and the many people who assisted her with this amazing accomplishment.
Ms. Roberts had the arduous task of conveying an evening full of richness and substance in the columns allotted to her. She did well. For those unable to attend and who would like to see for themselves what was presented, Lone Wolf Productions filmed the proceedings for the upcoming Smithsonian Channel’s film: “Forged in Iron and Bone.” Watch for it.
Judy Thompson
Middletown
As a retired government pay official, I appreciate the difficulty of establishing appropriate raises for the county executive and council members. Officials should be justly compensated for their time and efforts, both at meetings and in council-related tasks.
It should be relatively simple for them to document time so spent. Of course, health and any other benefits should be taken into consideration in establishing overall compensation.
Taxpayers should get what they pay for but should be willing to pay for what the community receives as the result of council members’ time and efforts.
William N. Butler
Frederick
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.