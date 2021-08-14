We would like to thank the News-Post for the coverage this week on the Trauma Responsive Frederick initiative and collaboration. This coverage will help inform the community and foster new relationships that will improve trauma related outcomes in Frederick County.
We certainly cannot forget to mention one of our greatest supporters and our sponsor. From the start, the Ausherman Family Foundation has had a vision for how trauma can be mitigated and treated in this county, and how this collaborative could support a trauma informed approach.
The foundation’s support included providing grant funds that were disbursed through Trauma Responsive Frederick to nonprofits in the community to address transportation challenges for those seeking mental and behavioral health services. The foundation also supported the onboarding of our coordinator/consultant who has assisted the collaborative in moving our mission and vision forward.
We appreciate the ongoing support of the philanthropists in this community. Together we can create a Trauma Responsive Frederick.
Rachel Mandel is coordinator/consultant and Inga James is chair of Trauma Responsive Frederick
Rachel Mandel and Inga James
Frederick
