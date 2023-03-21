I was impressed with the quick turnaround by The Frederick News-Post in reporting the March 14 budget hearing with County Executive Jessica Fitzwater (“FCPS urges $83 million increase in ‘24 budget,” March 15).
And I was next disappointed by a significant lack in the coverage.
The same lack appeared in the News-Post’s coverage of the previous District 3 budget hearing, which I attended (“Calls for library on city’s west side continue,” Jan. 26).
The lack was that there was no coverage either time of the appeals made at these two hearings to allocate money in the budget to uplift those in our community who struggle to meet daily living costs, our ALICE (asset limited, income constrained, employed) population, and most particularly, the homeless in our community.
The March 15 News-Post story spoke well about the budget requests to address education both for Frederick County Public Schools and Frederick Community College.
The story also spoke to appeals on behalf of senior services and Frederick County Public Libraries.
However, there were also several appeals at the hearing to address homelessness, as well as our county’s ALICE population, who comprise nearly 40% of our county’s residents.
Of all the good things we want in our budget, how many are “wants” for those of us whose basic needs are being met, and how much is being allocated to address basic living needs of our ALICE residents?
And especially, how much can be allocated to reduce homelessness in our county?
If nearly 40% of our population is struggling, what if we directed 80% of our discretionary money to uplift those whose basic survival is a challenge?
This can include not only reducing homelessness, but also directing the greatest portion of money in our education, senior citizen, and library budgets to benefit those students, senior citizens, and families in greatest need.
(0) comments
