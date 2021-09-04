I’m in full agreement with everything in Mr. DeArmon’s Board of Contributors column (Frederick walkers — navigating an urban obstacle course), with one small point: cars may “protrude from...alleys” not because they’re ignoring pedestrians, but because that’s the only way to see oncoming traffic in order to make a red-light right turn.
Visibility is often nearly non-existent, whether looking for pedestrians or oncoming cars. Of course, if it’s a no-turn-on-red intersection, there’s no excuse. I challenge anyone to turn onto East Patrick from Maxwell Alley (the area I’m most familiar with both driving and as a pedestrian) without unintentionally infringing the east-west crosswalk from walkers! Maxwell gets a green light for cars, but it’s virtually impossible to see if pedestrians are nearing the crosswalk for their legitimate “walk” sign.
Probably the only (practical or not!) solution is to keep all lights red at crosswalks for two minutes so people can cross. If larger cities like Chicago and New York can do this, why can’t Frederick — at least at major intersections such as our square corner?
Also, if the car Mr. DeArmon spoke of came that close to hitting me in a crosswalk, I would’ve punched its fender. “I ain’t skeered.”
One more point: if you think walking downtown is bad enough, try it sometime with an assistive device like a walker, or worse, a wheelchair!
Leatrice Urbanowicz
Frederick
