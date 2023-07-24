I am writing to you as a concerned and grateful American citizen, who cares very much about justice. After escaping Communism in Czechoslovakia, my family has lived in Frederick County for 39 years.
Sadly, Sheriff Chuck Jenkins has been charged with federal offenses. He is innocent.
Jenkins has an exemplary reputation. He has been elected five times. It makes no sense that now, after all this time, he would seek to destroy his career. He has no motive.
His attorneys have no evidence to support the charges against him. They have filed to have the charges dismissed.
This is a gross miscarriage of justice to charge this innocent man.
In my opinion, the Department of Justice (DOJ) is becoming un-American. DOJ is beginning to resemble what I witnessed in Czechoslovakia (now the Czech Republic).
Jenkins is innocent. U.S. Attorney Erek Barron must drop these charges.
I am a concerned citizen, wife, mother and grandmother. I am a business owner who values justice.
