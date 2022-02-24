Regarding Mr. Lashley’s Feb. 12 letter about the local state delegation’s priority of giving a raise to the sheriff of Frederick County, I am personally in favor of a $250,000 increase!
The man is on the clock 24 hours a day. Seven days a week. You try that, sir. He is for this county and against crime! He has a proven track record and, as far as Sen. Hough, he, too, should get a raise.
Realistically, who can do what they both do?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.