Do our elected officials care about middle-class seniors in our county? I raise this question in support of the letter from Charles Crooks titled, “County taxes are forcing me to move away.” Programs to help the poorer members of our community are wonderful, but too many seniors on moderate fixed incomes are being forced out of Frederick due to the continued increases in their taxes.
Every year, there is a debate as to whether the tax rate should be adjusted so that the out-of-pocket dollars homeowners pay will not increase. Every year, our elected officials determine that additional funds are needed and therefore keep the rate the same. But due to property value increases, taxes continue to grow.
This results in the unnecessary migration of our senior community to lower tax states and is a need that should be addressed before more seniors are forced to move out of the county. While our elected officials have addressed the important need to help lower income homeowners, they have been uninterested in helping middle class seniors.
After Jan Gardner was elected, I met with one of her aides in February 2015 to discuss an idea that would mitigate this problem; however, the response was negative. Subsequently, when the council was addressing credits for the poor, I sent a letter in November 2017 to Councilman Jerry Donald with the proposal. While I was told the council would take up this matter, they never addressed the problem facing middle-income seniors.
As stated in the proposal, a senior citizen’s property taxes would be frozen at the time of an application to the county. Any increases that would occur if no relief were in place, would have to be paid back with interest when the house was sold or transferred, insuring no financial loss to the county. The proposal mitigated financial shortfalls by phasing in the program.
Many seniors contribute to our community through charitable and other civic activities and should be considered valued members of our community. As Mr. Crooks stated: “It is pretty pathetic that rates are driving long-time residents away…”
If one considers the property taxes paid by two seniors living in a house and the cost of their services compared to a family moving into the same house with two children in school, there is a substantial financial county benefit to keep seniors in Frederick.
If any council member is interested in helping those who have given so much to the county over the years, I would be happy to forward them the proposal and how it could be implemented without negatively affecting county revenues.
