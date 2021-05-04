As I read the April 24 "As I See It" by Delegate Dan Cox, I wondered which Frederick County he lives in. It doesn't seem to be the same one I live in.
Mr. Cox opens by expressing desire for "roads you can drive on" (which cost money), thriving schools and kids' sports (making them safe for our unvaccinated children requires considerable planning and financial resources), and at the same time lower taxes.
Mr. Cox wants nice things, but doesn't want to pay for them. He also wants to attend church without "threats of arrest for singing or sitting 5.5 feet away from a family member." I've not heard of anyone being arrested for such things, or people whose "masks fall off their nose." Any examples, Mr. Cox?
I am a pastor in a denomination that requests its parishioners NOT to sing when meeting in person. Of course, we comply. Singing spreads droplets a much greater distance than normal talking. I'm confused, Mr. Cox. If there is any place I would expect to find folks more concerned about others' wellbeing than they are about their own personal preferences and convenience, it would be at church.
Despite Cox's somewhat favorable references to Governor Hogan, I recall that he wasted a lot of time and effort bringing frivolous lawsuits against Hogan for fulfilling his obligation to respond appropriately and responsibly to the worst public health disaster in a century.
Thank goodness we have a governor willing to make difficult decisions when faced with grave and unprecedented threats. Thank goodness we have a state legislature willing to take action as we become increasingly aware that some of our most vulnerable citizens are under threat from out-of-control policing. We want a police force committed to keeping all of us safe, not just some of us.
I am proud of our county and state leadership in these challenging times — our political leaders and community leaders. Frederick has come together in mutual support and concern, working hard to provide for the needs of our most vulnerable. Heartfelt thanks to everyone who has worked hard, contributed funds, provided care, made and adjusted logistical plans and given so much time and effort toward bringing us through this crisis. I continue to pray for all of us as we navigate these waters. Kudos to Frederick County and Maryland leadership — I wouldn't want to be living anywhere else.
