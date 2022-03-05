Is our county prepared? Are you?
There is no need to panic or overreact to the possibility of a cyberattack on the United States. It is however a good time to make reasonable plans and prepare for the possibility.
The war in Ukraine and threats from Russian leader Vladimir Putin raises the specter of possible cyberattacks against the United States. The threat posed by the paranoid authoritarian Putin is real. Whether we will suffer the effects of a cyberattack is unknown. What is known is that some planning and preparation now can mitigate the impact of a cyberattack.
Also known is in the past our county government leaders have not taken a cyber-attack that could shut down our electric power grid seriously. In a July 2019 meeting, officials described a cyberattack that could shut down the electric power grid and leave us in the dark as a high consequence but low probability event. There seemed to be no specific plan, basic knowledge or interest in the subject. The lack of knowledge regarding the ability to maintain services during a cyberattack, such as electric power, communications, water, natural gas, and other basic services we have come to rely on, was alarming.
In September of 2021, I raised the topic again and asked “In view of the increase in cyberattacks, increased demands on the power grid due to high temperatures and weather events, the impact of forest fires, and a domestic terrorist threat, have your thoughts on the probability changed?” In response, I was referred to a Maryland state website that had nothing to do with the topic.
On Feb. 20 the FBI’s Cyber Division warned “…the private sector about the threat of Russian state-sponsored advanced persistent threat cyber activities while tensions with Russia are heightened.” In a recent interview, Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Mark Warner stated “Putin has been pretty clear that one of the first tools he would use to bring economic harm to NATO and America is cyber.”
All of this should raise serious concerns but it is not a time to be make a run on banks or stripping store shelves of food and toilet paper. It would however be prudent to keep some cash on hand, adequate fuel in our vehicles, a supply of nonperishable food and water to get us through until things got sorted out, should a cyberattack occur.
A little preparation now can prevent or mitigate panic and the possibility of public disorder should our community be impacted by a cyberattack. It has been said that when you fail to prepare you are preparing to fail.
Karl Bickel is a candidate for Frederick County Sheriff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.