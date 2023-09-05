As an unaffiliated voter in Frederick, I was pleased to see a number of recommendations from the charter review subcommittee, particularly allowing independent voters like myself to participate in city primary elections (“Panel to consider term limits for mayors,” Aug. 18).
These elections are paid for by city taxpayers, not the Democratic or Republican parties.
Independent voters are the second largest bloc of registered voters in Frederick. We should not be locked out by the two major parties from having a say in who our local elected leaders are, nor should we have to register as either a Democrat or Republican to participate in elections that we help to pay for.
While I am pleased with the subcommittee’s pro-democracy recommendations, I am disappointed that more was not done to make ranked-choice voting a reality for city elections in Frederick. To say that the logistics aren’t yet in place to make it practical to adopt now seems like little more than an excuse to delay.
Ranked-choice voting is straightforward and will help to improve fairness in our elections. By allowing voters to rank candidates in order of preference, we will have more representative electoral outcomes.
Ranked-choice voting will also remove any fears that independent and third-party candidates like Greens and Libertarians could act as “spoilers” to Democratic or Republican candidates by allowing everyone to compete on an even playing field. People should always feel empowered to vote for the candidate who best reflects their values, not because one candidate is the “lesser evil.”
Frederick has an opportunity to be a statewide leader in advancing pro-democracy voting reforms, including through the adoption of ranked-choice voting. Our leaders shouldn’t miss this opportunity by kicking the can down the road.
Excellent LTE, well said! [thumbup][thumbup]
