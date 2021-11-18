Recently released state-level data demonstrates Maryland's need for infrastructure investment. And the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will deliver for Maryland. For Maryland, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will:
• Repair and rebuild our roads and bridges. Based on formula funding, Maryland would expect to receive $4.1 billion for federal-aid highway apportioned programs and $409 billion for bridge replacement and repairs over five years.
• Improve healthy, sustainable transportation options for Marylanders. Based on formula funding alone, Maryland would expect to receive $1.7 billion over five years to improve transportation options across the state.
• Build a network of electric vehicle (EV) chargers to facilitate long-distance travel for plug-in electric vehicles. Maryland would receive $63 million over five years to expand the EV charging network across the state.
• Help connect every Marylander to reliable high-speed internet. Maryland will receive a minimum allocation of $100 million to help provide broadband coverage across the state.
• Maryland is also eligible to compete for funding for other infrastructure projects and programs created by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is clearly a victory for the United States at large and Maryland in particular.
Galen Clagett
Frederick
