I am writing in response to the article titled “Business community mourns Viniferous owner Bob Kannor,” published in your newspaper on March 23. I’m a Frederick local who happened to find this article and I found it to be (though sad in nature) inspiring at heart.
It’s truly warming to know, despite a global pandemic, that community support and unity in Frederick is still as strong as ever. I feel that the downtown community especially has a stronger bond than most. Every business and storefront is well respected by the city and the businesses also share this respect amongst themselves. While I have never been in Viniferous myself, I have walked past it many times on North Market Street. Even though I never met Bob Kannor either, I still feel a strong connection to him as a Frederick local.
I couldn’t help but smile when I read about Bob’s interactions with other local businesses and I think this is why I felt a stronger connection to him knowing the city of Frederick like I do. Places like The Pop Shop or Cafe Nola are very familiar to me and learning about Bob’s relationship with these businesses was touching and relatable in a way that I can’t really explain.
I truly believe that Frederick’s overwhelming sense of community and altruism is why Bob’s death impacted me as much as it did. It may seem insignificant but our shared small interactions with the downtown area and its businesses brought us closer together without even knowing it. I wish the best for Bob’s family and business and I am sure they will be reminded often by the Frederick community just how great of a person Bob was.
Braden Lockard
Frederick
