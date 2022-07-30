Once upon a time, if you wanted or needed something quickly, you found your source, and presto, it arrived. A trip, a ticket to an entertainment venue, it’s yours for the asking. You need assistance, help is on the way.
It’s 2022. Think again, instant gratification is a thing of the past! Now, we have learned to wait, sometimes not patiently or in the best of moods but necessarily. We no longer get what we want when we want it. Instant gratification is no longer something to expect.
We now anticipate lines or long waits wherever we go for services. The mail delivery is unpredictable. Airline flights are routinely canceled, and we consider ourselves fortunate if our luggage arrives at our destination when we do. We put our names on waiting lists for a variety of services or things. Our children delay their plans to grow up and become adults, and we try our best to understand their hesitation. We expect our relatives, our friends to respond quickly to our needs and are disappointed when it takes a longer time than expected. We want our president to cure all of our ills, and we give him bad marks because he is not a magician and can turn the country around as quickly as we want. It might take longer to drive to work or take public transportation. Eating at a restaurant takes more time because there are not enough people working in the kitchen or serving. The home improvements that we planned must be delayed because materials are not available.
There was a time when we did not have to wait for anything. Ask, and you shall receive. But that is no longer our mantra. (Amazon Prime exempted.) Since the advent of COVID, our world has assumed a slower pace, and we have had to adjust our wants and our expectations. Just because you want something now and not later is definitely passe. Instant gratification is a thing of the past, and that might ultimately be good for all of us. We have to wait our turn; the early bird is not likely to catch his worm, and patience must be learned and practiced. As a senior with definite limits, I too, have learned that the pace is slower now, and we cannot push unnecessarily because we know that is useless and only makes us anxious, frustrated and, in some cases, obnoxious. It’s not really disastrous that instant gratification is no longer an option. Learning to wait for what we want or need makes us appreciate what we finally get or achieve. I just wish people understand the old saying, “Rome wasn’t built in a day!”
