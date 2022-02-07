As the FCPS Board of Education refines their budget request for FY23, it is encouraging that the proposed budget more closely aligns with the true needs of our school system. Each year FCPS proposes their financial priorities, and each year the resources are chiseled away. I am hopeful the budget that this BOE puts forward remains robust - and it is time that we as parents and community members urge our county leaders and state officials to invest in programs and staffing for our students, not just to survive, but truly to thrive.
First and foremost, the BOE needs a steadfast investment in the people that make education possible for our students - we must ensure a full, comprehensive, competitive salary and benefits for all FCPS employees from bus drivers to substitutes to food & nutrition services to classroom educators. After years of under-investment in our educators and staff, the current budget allocations simply fail to compete with surrounding counties. With job vacancies in every district in our state, the BOE must communicate the respect, value and appreciation they possess for our educators by taking real steps to make wages competitive. FCPS staff and educators put in a lot of uncompensated time - FCPS needs to start compensating them FULLY for the time they spend in the building before and after school, in IEP meetings/ALP meetings, planning, checking emails, updating Schoology, grading, and all the other things teachers do on their evenings and weekends to ensure students’ needs are met.
Addressing ballooning class sizes across the system needs to be placed at a higher priority. The superintendent’s budget includes a number of recommendations to more adequately meet the needs of students with special needs, EL students, and strengthening access to mental health services to help students cope with the trauma associated with the pandemic. Each of these will require sustainable, long-term funding.
Once the BOE puts forth the budget, it will be in the hands of our county leaders who control the dollars. Let’s push them to make the investment in FCPS, too.
Ms. Gallagher
(Pardon me if I offended you using a female prefix. In the world of progressive education it is hard to keep up with what is deemed correct)
"Once the BOE puts forth the budget, it will be in the hands of our county leaders who control the dollars. Let’s push them to make the investment in FCPS, too."
Somewhat brazen. 10 years ago it would not have been permitted for paid school board employees to hold a separate paid office of the State. Especially one that votes on the public budget of their employer. Perhaps you could call this Progressive ethics. Now we have two Council members permitted to do so. Additionally in this election year we have other members of the Council vying for support of the most powerful Democrat lobby in the State: the Teacher's Union. A lobbying group with direct ties to the proposed budget. Seems like a no-brainer for getting additional funding.
