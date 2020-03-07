The two letters published in Friday’s newspaper regarding the climate need a reply. It seems that carbon dioxide is the big bad villain.
When we burn coal, we are returning to the atmosphere the carbon that was used to grow ancient trees, which were then changed into coal. When we make Portland cement, we are freeing the CO2 that was locked up in the shells of ancient sea creatures, which eventually became limestone.
Nature had been sequestering this carbon and in the process had been lowering the amount present in the atmosphere. Keep in mind that our knowledge of the composition of the atmosphere spans less than 300 years; we didn’t even know that there was such a thing as CO2 when the United States was founded. Some estimates that I have seen placed the amount in the atmosphere at around 280 parts per million at the start of the Industrial Revolution. I have also seen statements that a CO2 level of between 100 ppm and 120 ppm is not enough to maintain the green plants that provide us with the oxygen to which we have become addicted. We just may have preserved life on this planet by adding CO2 to the atmosphere.
Fortunately, the two favorite ways of generating electric energy by the “climate change” people require the addition of a prodigious amount of CO2 that will be added to the atmosphere. The millions of windmills that will be required are all mounted to a gigantic ball of concrete. The solar cells all require vast mining operations (more CO2).
Back in the Dark Ages (early 1990s) I had an opportunity to read a report that examined an assortment of ways to generate power for the electric grid. The “name of the game” was to determine which was most benign to the environment. Methods considered included thermal power plants powered by nuclear, coal or natural gas, hydro-electric, wind mills, tidal dams and other methods, i.e., harnessing the energy of the ocean by using the temperature difference between the warm surface water and the cold water of the ocean deeps. In the end, the winner was a thermal power plant using natural gas.
I have seen many statements that “scientists say that CO2 causes global warming.” I have also seen reports that claim to show that effect with many equations, usually “CO2 is bad.” One report that I saw denied the “CO2 is bad” claim. It also had many equations. I have also seen explanations of “relativity” and “quantum theory” in words that were understandable. Why can’t we have a similar examination of the CO2 contribution to weather?
John C. Vaughan
Frederick
It has been over 300 years since smoking was introduced in Europe, yet only in the past generation have we become aware of the relationship between smoking and lung cancer, heart disease and many other medical conditions.
Almost 7 billion people now live on Earth. Rapid growth of the human population, especially over the last 300 years, is one of the most remarkable trends in population change ever observed. Demographers project that world population will rise to 9 billion by 2050 and level off somewhere between 9–12 billion people by the end of the century.
One of the byproducts of economic development has been the production of pollution — products and waste materials that are harmful to human and ecological health. The rise of pollution corresponds to the increased use of petroleum in the twentieth century, as new synthetic products such as plastics, pesticides, solvents, and other chemicals, were developed and became central to our lives. Many air pollutants, including nitrogen and sulfur oxides, fine particulates, lead, carbon monoxide, and ground-level ozone come from coal and oil consumption by power plants and automobiles. Heavy metals, such as mercury, lead, cadmium, and arsenic, are produced from mining, the burning of fossil fuels, and the manufacture of certain products like metals, paints, and batteries, all affecting climate changes.
Yes, climate change is a threat to our populations.
Climate and pollution pose a number of potential risks. One of the most commonly cited examples is the potential spread and rise of infectious diseases. The recent coronavirus may be a sign of climate change affects, lowering resistance to pathogens in our environment.
Just one minor correction aw. It's three generations ago for the tobacco warning. Led by then Surgeon General Luther Terry with the help of an advisory committee, the 1964 landmark report linked smoking cigarettes with dangerous health effects, including lung cancer and heart disease.
Missed the last paragraph. Coronavirus is not related to global warming. It is based on dietary customs (eating exotic wild animals such as bats, pangolins, and civets) in China, and world interconnectivity via air travel. Add human immune systems that are naive to this virus (and other pathogens), results in the current situation.
More ramblings from a flat-earther.
Let's see if I can make it easier to understand, Mr. Vaughan.
Remember Goldilocks? That was a girl who invaded the home of three residents, a big one, a little one and a medium-sized one. The occupants were away, but this girl went in anyhow and helped herself to whatever she could find. Just to give you one example, she tried sleeping on their beds. One bed was too hard; one was too soft; but one was just right.
The relevant point here, Mr. Vaughan, is not that there is anything inherently good or bad about beds. It's just that they come in a range of hardnesses and that one in the middle of the range might be just right.
Now let's talk about carbon dioxide, a gas that has been in air for many billions of years. Nobody says that particular gas is bad, just that too little of it is bad for (to use your example) green plants and that too much of it is bad for the climate that we humans prefer.
Why? Plants require at least some carbon dioxide to live and grow. But, from the human perspective, too much carbon dioxide makes the air and water temperatures too hot for many things (actually for many plants, as well). What has proven optimal for both plants and people is a concentration of carbon dioxide in what some (even climate scientists) call the Goldilocks zone--neither too little nor too much but, instead, just right.
Ah, the wikipedia, trumpian education speaks. I'm looking forward to a future that involves specialists who have scientific training leading public discussion and being respected. I've had quite enough of unlearned opinions being offered as factual discussion on these matters. Reminds me of something my MIT Professor uncle told me :).
President Kong has fired or silenced all scientific opinion that receives federal funding, so don't expect any science-based information from this administration.
Need a good explanation? This might help: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Carbon_dioxide_in_Earth%27s_atmosphere
4 billion year old planet they tell us. But suddenly its fragile and needs mostly Northern EUropean elite to save it? Goo goo gah gah. Yeh right. Human egos are big, but the earth is bigger. ALL their predictions NEVER come true. Peak gas..NOT. FIsh all gone by 1990..not. Because these people really think little of the REAL scientists who improve humanity through innovation and technology..not term papers and predictions. That what politicians do to take over private industry. Because we just know gubment does things os much better...rationing leads to lecturing about consumption and what you really need...kinda like them big bad Church states that NEVER existed. CHeers
Government does do some things much better when there is no tprofit to be gained. When properly done, it can regulate quality of products and even build stockpiles of face masks and get vaccines ready for when they will be needed. Not much profit in that, unless you want "Get your virus cure for a million dollars a shot."
gary4books
Slightly perplexed by your comment. Does the government have factories that make face masks? Or at the very least have non profit corporations that produce stock piled items for every potential emergency? Or some super computer that can predict the next strain of virus to expect so vaccines can be developed before the virus even materializes????
Do it? Or organize the funds to hire it done? Or both? We have a history of strategic stockpiles to do for the public what commerce refuses to do. The idea of seven years of food is from the Bible. But the Eisenhower administration (not what we would call flaming liberals) had years of food in storage for price controls. we could have lived through several years of crop failures. And crops do fail. Now we may want to stockpile helium and even lithium to name two important materials. as for a supercomputer will you take the word of bill gates who was super with computers. In 2015 he predicted a global epidemic. Or do you want to deny it is happening? "Just go to work and get better.." But the government, properly staffed, can anticipate problems and have us ready to face them if properly funded. That is the opposite of starving the beast and drown it.
The planet isn't fragile. No one debates that. It's the life on it that's fragile.
[thumbup][thumbup]FCPSP, Evolution happens, and we don't want to be on the wrong side of that.
Mr. Vaughan,
I looked up the amount of actual sea rise along Maryland's shores. This popped to the top:
"Sea level rise, a consequence of global climate change, threatens property, livelihoods, and even lives on Maryland's coasts. Studies show that sea levels are already rising around Maryland. Scientists have forecasted an increase of as much as 2.1 feet in the Chesapeake Bay by 2050."
Yet the real rise between 2000 and 2050 may be only 0.8 feet.. It has risen .3 in the last 30 years. So relating back to CO2, YES it would be nice to have a clearer picture.
Science is a tool. But contrary to some thinking it is not God. Clear, precise data is what is useful. And as far as the Theory of relativity in simple terms. The science of Cosmology has recently been thrown a huge curve. The ancient theories from the 20th century may be discarded as there is now a 99% likely hood that the universe is not flat.
So? Not flat? What difference will it make?
gary4books
The big bang theory may be discarded but Christ;s words from 2000 years ago are still relevant today and have never been proven to be false. Just saying...
Neither have Mohammad's.
Well, actually, Jesus proves himself false if you accept the versions of what he said in John 13:34 and Luke 14:26. Or how about comparing Matthew 19:19 and Matthew 10:35. I could go on, but maybe this is enough to get you into more serious Bible study.
Actually, those words have never been proven to be Jesus's.
JK I am genuinely curious about the data/research that has thrown the science of cosmology a huge curve. I did a brief (very brief ) search regarding changes in the flat universe theory and couldn’t find anything referring to a dramatic change in thinking. So could you provide me some source material so I can do some independent research (you probably remember I’m hung up on that). Thanks in advance.
https://www.universetoday.com/143956/new-research-suggests-that-the-universe-is-a-sphere-and-not-flat-after-all/
