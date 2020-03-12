I never thought I would say this, but it is time to ban smoking in public areas in the city of Frederick, such as sidewalks, unless the enforcement strategy is changed.
Almost every morning I take an electric blower to the sidewalk of the property for the business I work for on Market Street to clean it from the previous day’s activity. Every day there are 50 to 100-plus cigarette butts on the ground regardless of trash cans in the area everywhere.
Now, apparently littering is not a violation and/or it is not being enforced. I am assuming it is the police department’s responsibility and I am sure they do not want to be running around writing tickets for littering.
I could be wrong, but it looks like we have beefed up the parking ticket enforcement personnel, so can’t we give them the responsibility?
Their focus is parking enforcement, which equals revenue, and it seems the city takes this very seriously based on what I have seen. It can start with warnings, and then tickets can be issued.
I have seen people throw their cigarette butts right on the ground in front of police officers with no concerns whatsoever. Most of the time those that do this are the ones loitering all day on Market Street or Carroll Creek that I have been told cannot be enforced because it is unconstitutional. The same can apply to all trash, not just cigarette butts. The issue is also at night. Smoking has been banned in restaurants, so those who smoke go outside and this only adds to the problem. We have an active night life in the city.
I personally no longer have a problem with banning cigarettes as I see no value to them whatsoever except that the government is addicted to the tax revenue.
You can never go wrong with a clean, safe and diversified city.
Blaine Young
Frederick
(5) comments
You can go wrong taking money from developers.
Ba’lane is a janitor now?
He found a job that he is compenate doing. Please don't make fun of him.
Cigarette butts should not be put in trash cans. They catch them on fire. Not many ash trays out in public. I get mad when I see people fling them out the windows of moving cars, not realizing the wind will spark them back up. I've had several come in my open windows from cars in front of me and in one case burned the seat. Stupid people.
You must have been driving pretty close.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, insights and experiences, not personal attacks. Ad hominem criticisms are not allowed. Focus on ideas instead.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
No trolls. Off-topic comments and comments that bait others are not allowed.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
Say it once. No repeat or repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.