After a very informative meeting with Board of Education President Brad Young, I realized that parents of FCPS students need to make their concerns regarding virtual learning known. It is clear that the teachers association has the board’s ear. They are vehemently opposed to in-school learning for fear that they may contract the virus or bring it home to a family member.
Some teachers have stated that they will not go back into the classroom unless there is a vaccine. If we are lucky, that may not be until way into spring semester. Parents, tutors and day care workers are thankfully filling in the gaps and working closely with our children. But the students are missing out on so much more than just an education, which should be of great concern to our BOE.
Paranoia over the dangers of COVID-19 is causing people to not think clearly. If you take the proper precautions — masks, social distancing and hand washing — the threat of contracting the virus is low. The positivity numbers are up on college campuses for lack of the above precautions. The number of hospitalizations are down, as are deaths. No one under 20 has died of COVID in Frederick County and the number of children hospitalized is below 1 percent. The county’s positivity rate has been consistently below the benchmark of 3 percent. Your editorial on Wednesday talked about what if the virus came back, and students had to go back to the virtual mode. What if the board sides with the teachers and does not vote for a return and the numbers go way down? Decisions should not be made on the what ifs.
A second survey was just sent out to parents. Please take the time to make your concerns known. If the board hears only from the teachers, there is no chance that students will come back soon, or even next semester. The board needs to hear from the parents.
On Wednesday, a concerned group of parents and students is gathering outside the BOE building on East Street at 2:30 p.m. The board will be meeting to discuss how well virtual learning is going. Also participating are parents and students wanting fall sports to resume now. Seniors who are unable to play until spring stand to miss out on getting a scholarship that some have been working toward since middle school. Many schools around us (some in virtual learning) are running fall sports. How can our athletes compete for the small number of Division I and II offers if they are not being seen by the college scouts this fall? Please join us so your voice can be heard.
Patricia Sprankle
Frederick
(8) comments
I think it is pretty fair to say that describing a worry about a pandemic that has killed over 200K Americans as paranoia is completely obtuse. I get it that it sucks for parents right now as I would love to have my life back to the way it was.
Sacrificing other's health and well-being so that you can have your sense of normalcy while calling other people who are listening to the science and taking reasonable measures as paranoid is the height of entitlement.
I get it that you don't understand how pandemics work, but don't judge us for either understanding the science or following the advice of people who have done the work to understand the science. You are not entitled to drive community spread because you don't like the way the world is working right now.
“No one under 20 has died of COVID in Frederick County...”
And your final paragraph provides a solution to this shortcoming. Good for you, I guess.
I was agreeing with this letter until the sports discussion came up. Then it went off the rails.
Children go to school to become educated and productive members of society. Period.
Anyone who is training kids since middle school for a Division I scholarship is a fool and misguided. A torn ACL, broken leg, dislocated knee or other injury often brings dreams and sports careers to a quick end. But if little Tommy or Betty does not educate well in math, english, and a hard science, they will be mopping floors in McDonalds for the next 40 years.
This letter sounds like a parent wanting to put chasing a ball above the health of others. I was in agreement with the letter up until its true intent was displayed. If you child is so good in a sport today, send him/her out of state to a private school, to a sports academy, or overseas...but many helicopter parents would recoil at this thought of sending liitle Johhny or Suzie outside county lines.
GET PRIORITIES STRAIGHT and your argument will carry water. This letter ended up sounding like a whiney parent living vicariously through their teenager.
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]happyseller.
[ninja]
Thanks bosco...just callin' 'em like I see 'em!
bosco, your run for Governor of Delaware did not go so well...
https://apps.npr.org/elections20-primaries/states/DE.html [cool]
Excellent post Happy. Agreed.
Wah, wah, wah. So, even one teacher death or their family member death is worth the opportunity for a scholarship. Always amazed when sports outweighs what is morally right.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.