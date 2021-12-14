Lately, I’ve driven by several large campaign-sized signs that are prominently displayed in front of various homes that say, “FJB Let’s Go Brandon.” I’m kind of horrified. How did it become OK to put curse words out in your front yard? Face it, abbreviating FJB — (expletive) Joe Biden — doesn’t make it any less hateful. And what do you tell the children who ask what it means?

I’m guessing that the people who display these signs are proud of their giant pieces of hate. To me, it’s kind of terrifying next to all the pretty wreaths that are on their doors.

I also wonder how this stands up next to the values of charity and kindness that we embrace during this season, and I wonder if these folks consider themselves Christian and truly fail to see the hypocrisy.

Take the signs down, people. Put away the ugliness and embrace the season!

Cecilia Plante

Frederick

bnick467

One hater in Thurmont has Christmas lights fashioned into a huge "FJB" that covers the entire roof of his house, visible from Route 15. A very un-Christ like action from someone I'm sure claims to be "Christian".

