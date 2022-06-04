The United States of America needs our help! The federal government actually has to do something about mass killings instead of just talking! Vote to change those senators and members of Congress who vote against America!
Here’s the list:
1. You have to be 21 years old to buy any gun.
2. All gun purchases require a full background check.
3. There should be a national functional red list of those
people who cannot buy a gun.
4. Ban the sale of military style weapons.
5. Arming teachers is not acceptable!
These five simple rules will make for a dramatic improvement in our country.
Isn’t it about time to fix this problem?
ken berkowitz
Walkersville
