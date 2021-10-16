This is in response to “Fix the problem and get the shot” by Mr. Berkowitz on Oct. 9. In your reply to my letter you stated, “if you are among the very rare group of people that are medically unable to, then follow your doctor’s advice. But, the vast majority of people can and should get the vaccine.”
What you stated is common sense, not a mandate. That is exactly what I said. I have gotten the vaccine. I got it because I decided to get it. You probably did too.
It does not take a mandate for me to do what is right for me. A mandate leaves no room for a person to decide what is right for them — freedom to decide does. You stated to be patriotic get the shot. I looked up what patriotic means and vaccine was not in the definition.
But I spent four years in the Marine Corps fighting for freedom — not fighting for a vaccine. I believe the people of Frederick are smart enough to make the vaccine decision on their own, just like you and I did. My issue is not with the vaccine. I am very thankful for it. My issue is with the mandate.
Bill Chaplin
Frederick
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.