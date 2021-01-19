It didn’t end well.
Dishonorable criminals invaded the Capitol, leaving the rest of us to deal with the aftermath. The mob was not really anyone’s supporter. You have to support principles first and people second. The rioters were unprincipled; they didn’t represent anyone except themselves.
President Trump’s usually sound instincts failed him after the election including on that day. He forgot that when the score is being kept (game or election), right or wrong, the winner is decided when the buzzer sounds. The Houston Astros are the 2017 World Series champs. The Rams instead of the Saints moved on in 2019. Revisiting the particulars for a contest deemed decided is too much of a threat to the system. It is the American way. President Trump was too slow to understand that and here we are.
Still, the notion that President Trump provoked a violent riot or rebellion is ludicrous. “I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard.” It is hard to interpret these words (his) as inciting an insurrection, but many are sure going to try.
Some of those many are going to want to punish some of you for daring to support the president’s policies. You are going to be asked to atone for your sins, to renounce your beliefs, to beg forgiveness.
I suggest you do none of those things. Your beliefs are developed by your life experiences, your traditions, and your private thoughts. No one is allowed to take those away. Even if you believe President Trump let you down in the end (leaders do that sometimes), you can take satisfaction (pride?) that you buttressed policies that did not start any unnecessary wars, helped secure the borders, helped negotiate fairer trade deals, weakened those who would destroy America, promoted prosperity, supported the military, police, and veterans, and brought life-saving vaccines to market at a record pace. There’s nothing wrong with that.
Move forward with a conciliatory attitude. Elected officials are subject to the same stresses as everyone else and they do their jobs best when they can work in a fair environment free from harassment. Such courtesies were often denied President Trump and it did take a toll. We can and should do better.
(29) comments
"The mob was not really anyone's supporter".
Perhaps Mr. Butt overlooked the Trump flags, Trump hats, Trump shirts, Trump shouts, Trump rally rhetoric, Trump chants, Trump slogans, and tens of thousands of links to the Trump cult identified by the FBI and by law enforcement all across America.
What kind of corrupt, pathetic values allow you to support a disgusting, unqualified, narcissistic reality show buffoon for four destructive years of relentless attacks on American Democracy, and then try to deny everything when it all explodes at the end, endlessly lying about the election results, and inciting an infamous mob attack against our Nation's sacred capital, threatening the very foundations of our government, leaving five people dead?
It was destined to be a flop for Trump, it always is for people who think they're entitled to plaudits when all they've done is eff things up. Trump, and his followers failed to read the etchings on the keystone to politics; "Abandon hope, all ye who enter here". Politics is hell, even Dante knew that.
This letter is:
A) Full of mansplainy propaganda
B) Rife with a patronising tone of superiority and self-satisfied smugness
C) Hysterically funny in its suggestion that we go forth with a “conciliatory” attitude after a 2 1/2 month attempt on the part of half the electorate to steal MY vote for Joe Biden culminating in an attack on the Capitol building last week by a mob of white supremacists.
D) All of the above.
Mark Butt is trolling the Trump cultists.....lol
Trolling is the exploration of the contrary. It serves as a primer to ignite the stupidity lying dormant within the zeal of an ideology or proposition. A successful troll can be successful, by adopting a point of view contrary to their own and exploiting its weaknesses before a fellow proponent. A troll knows his enemy by trolling as his enemy.
If this is satire, it's done to a T. But the problem is sometimes that inflection is missing in text.
ding, ding, ding! We have a winner! Dr. Butt is not stupid, and I can picture him writing this with tongue firmly planted in cheek (at least I hope so).
@Gabe
Nope he isn't stupid. I have been reading Mr. Butt's words for years and thought there is no way he would write these words in this way...he is too reasoned in his thinking to be thinking this way (at least I hope so)?
25 hours, 37 minutes to go.
Dah DAH Dah duh Dah DAH duh...
I was surprised to read this. I used to enjoy Mark’s columns, I’m sorry to read that he has absorbed the smoke, mirrors and lies. Funny no mention of those, no mention of the degree he went to to deny the clear election results, results he started to deny months before the election! Heck he did the same shtick in 2016, except he shu up when he one the electoral vote ( he did win the popular vote in either election). No mention of his denial of the severity of COVID 19 and how screwed up the distribution of it has been due to his lackadaisical attitude and total lack of empathy and compassion for his constituents. No mention of his inability to rebuke white nationalists. I hope that Kool Aid tasted good Mark.
"President Trump’s usually sound instincts..." Oh.
This was a very well written piece of sophistry - casually excusing open sedition on the electoral processes of the states isn't a life experience that American's share or venerate, Mr. Butt. Please reflect on that, rather than what easy walk away from it Trump supporters should choose as a result of their appreciation of certain policies.
Mark, I know that plausible deniability Trump quote helps you and your friends justify your misguided support for Trump, but the fact is that there are a dozen other Trump quotes - in addition to quotes from his lawyer and other supporters - that let to the insurrection, and the incitement is consistent with his behavior going back to his rallies before he was elected. If after all this time you and others are still falling for his rhetoric I understand my words are falling on deaf ears, but I still think of it as my duty to bear witness to the truth. Trump had many opportunities to prevent and even to stop the violence and at most of them he made the choice not to. To anyone who has followed his life over the decades, much less during the last four years, this was not a departure for him. Your failure to recognize that Trump won a fair and open election was also glaring. By comparing the election to the Astros cheating in the World Series, you failed yet again to see the obvious truth. There were dozens of court cases and state appeals and recounts, and they all confirmed the election results. As I have said before there is no path forward to uniting the country until that is generally accepted.
"Your failure to recognize that Trump won a fair and open election was also glaring."
Ummm...three? 🤔
OOOOps.Darn Freudian slip, right? Yikes.
If there's anything ridiculous it's this letter.
Let's be honest; Trump did not put up with any more harassment than most Presidents. And he dished out WAY more than most Presidents. The most thin-skinned POTUS in recent history.
Trump has no one other than himself for his actions and the results. He forgot he was the president of the United States whom he was appointed by its people, rather than the president of a business.
Mr. Butt, every US citizen has a basic right to question and pursue perceived wrongs through legal channels. In the case of the four states, there were irregularities in counting and voting. I applaud President Trump and the states that tried to get to the bottom of it. We will never know what happened and there is no appetite for trying to find out. That in itself speaks volumes.
------->> (hahahahaha)
Actually we do know what happened. The results of the election just aren't in line with with your preconceptions and desires.
Piddle, every state had multiple INDEPENDENT reviews that were bipartisan and confirmed multiple times. Your POS-TUS (for <24hrs now) lives in a fantasy land (as do you) that there are conspiracies and you both simply can't handle the truth. You surmise your loss as something other than the fact YOU DID NOT WIN legitimately by not just a few votes, but MILLIONS, and that there were 64 lost lawsuits should give you a clue that you aren't right here. You so fear being marginalized as a minority that you will do anything and say anything and accept anything that even slightly goes along with their beliefs. This is why there are palm readers and fortune tellers to take advantage of suckers like you. You'll believe almost anything and they know it. You and the others want your Andy Griffith days of yore all white and shiny back and that ain't gonna happen. YOU, CD, LEMMY, and the rest of the confederate flag-waiving morons lost in the 1800s and haven't yet figured that out, and that the south will not rise again no matter how badly you want your white world back. Sorry, it doesn't belong to just you and them, and the voters showed it didn't belong to Trumpy either and his cohorts in crime. You overlook every single fault ever in your wishful thinking pea-brain that you are willing to accept atrocities much like what led to Nazi Germany. This is where that sort of thinking leads. So, piddle, just go flake off and enjoy life with minorities. They are and will be the majority now and going forward. You better hope they treat you better than whitey treated them.
They did get to the bottom of it. They reviewed over and over again. There was no widespread fraud. 60+ courts and Trump's own DOJ said so. But Trump pushes the lie to this day that there was. Trump is a liar and anti-American and doesn't deserve applause for anything.
Every election expert, every state, every recount, and every court confirmed the election results, and it was not particularly close, yet polls still show half of Republicans still think there was massive election fraud. How can there be a path forward when so many come to crazy conclusions? Is crazy curable? Do some people recover from crazy? Yah, it is possible, and hopefully it does not take decades.
Trump knew way before the election that there was a good chance that he was going to lose. So he planted the seed that there would be massive fraud because mail-in votes couldn't and shouldn't be trusted. The man is a master of manipulation, no doubt. His fervent fans took the bait. His protests that "I can't have lost Georgia", "I won by a landslide", and that "thousands of fraudulent ballots cast by dead people" just isn't evidence of a crime...no matter how mant times he says it. Recount after recount and 60 court cases found no evidence of large scale fraud that could swing the election to Trump. I cannot understand the hold Trump has over his followers that has caused them to still flat-out reject the facts right in front of their faces.
I know, from past experience, that it hurts to be lied to, and worse to be lied to by someone i believed in. I felt stupid to have fallen for some malarkey that I wanted to be true so badly. But, at some point, I had to face reality and move on. I did, definitely wiser and less gullible. Trump's fan base needs to do the same.
32 hours to go.
>23....tick tock....the rat ran down the clock.
Cue the "Jeopardy" music!
"Are we there yet?" -Us for the last four years
