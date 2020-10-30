This makes the fifth time that Biden/Harris signs have been taken from my yard.
Our democracy permits our right to voice our opinion. However, our democracy does not allow for thieving, lying, cheating, and imposing personal and/or religious beliefs.
We are fortunate to have excellent state, county and local governments with great police and fire protection. I ask why anyone can support a hypocritical, illogical, calumnious, arbitrary and capricious political party and president that have no platform and promote violence and “fake news.”
Purportedly conservative, does not mean it is fiscal, as the U.S. budget is at an all-time high. Trade differential with China has gone more deficit. With the election, there is a chance to vote to change the political and moral direction of our country. From my own personal experience with the FDA, I got to represent the U.S. at international meetings.
Not surprisingly, a lot more progress is made with a spirt of working together rather than withdrawal. Our country needs to be in the Paris environmental (voluntary) accord and with the World Health Organization. We come from all the lands on Earth and we are many, but we speak with one voice. I am, you are, we are Americans. Please vote.
William D. Price
Smithsburg
I agree with the author. Learned a knew word too: calumnious. Never, ever heard of read that one before. Nice pull!
The thieves were mostly peaceful Trump supporters protesting your rights.
How frustrating and time-consuming to have to keep replacing your signs. Our country is so confused that some people actually think suppressing other Americans' opinions is the right way forward. I share your vision of a cooperative, collaborative, moral/ethical/spiritual/religious/political transition/transformation to non-zero-sum (win-win) non-violent thinking--in Frederick, in Maryland, in America, in the world. Your values, wonderful letter, and many contributions, no matter how small they might feel, are absolutely making that transformation happen. I hope you keep writing for us, Mr. Price. ❤️✌️🌈
Another - the government will save us LTE, Puh-lease! Americans are sick of professional politicians like Sleepy Joe and "I'm rich, you're not" Nancy Pelosi. That's why Trump won the first time and hopefully will again. We're done with the Orwellian Ding Dongs that live off the tax payer and do nothing for the country as a whole except promise free stuff for votes! We're finally taking back what's ours and focusing on our country. Our poor, our veterans, our destitute, hard working Americans, etc.. The left just doesn't get the first law of economics (or they simply ignore it)...There is no such thing as a free lunch, someone has to pay, and it's us. Sleepy Joe will raise taxes to pay for all the free stuff he promises and the American people will pay for it.
Right on Jerry. Wonder how long before the Biden cult shows up to sling their leftist poo all over? They seldom disappoint.
Good column.
