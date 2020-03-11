According to a recent article in The Frederick News-Post, Sen. Ron Young has come up with a bill that would mandate “150 minutes a week of developmentally appropriate, moderate-to-vigorous activity for all elementary students.”
Really?
All schools had that. It was called phys ed. That is, until the schools took it away.
Carol Keeney
Frederick
They replaced phys-ed with Ritalin ...
