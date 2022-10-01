It is a known fact. We all make mistakes.
The wrongs come in various sizes. Some are quite large; some are not too big, but they are noticeable; and some are just actions or maybe inactions that just were committed innocently, and we did not realize the effect when we said or did them. Of course, we have a perfect solution to this problem that faces all of us: an apology.
So, I wonder: Why is it so difficult to perform something that seems to be a relative easy gesture?
On Tuesday, at sunset, Jews all over the world will celebrate the holiday of Yom Kippur, a day when those who are able, fast and pray until the sun sets on Wednesday, for the wrongs that we have done in the past year.
In many services, we take our hand and actually softly hit our chest to show our humility and our resolve not to repeat the same wrong things in the coming year (5783 in the Hebrew calendar). Yom Kippur is the most solemn holiday that we Jews celebrate, but truly, people of all faiths could practice the essence of this holiday 365 days a year.
Surely we admonish that no one is perfect, and throughout our lifetime, we make mistakes that affect others. We say, in the heat of anger or disappointment, words that once out of our mouths, we regret. We forget that our relatives, our friends, our neighbors and the people who just pass us by have feelings. Naturally, some individuals are more sensitive than others, and the “bad stuff” doesn’t roll off their back like water. But still, it is incumbent that we treat everyone the same, and if we have wronged someone, we should atone. (In English, Yom Kippur is called the Day of Atonement.)
Some of us find it difficult to admit our actions or words made another sad, disappointed, unhappy or angry. We mistakenly think that our actions or words were appropriate, and we do not understand or put ourselves in the shoes of the person who is hurting. Our egos do tell us that we have done nothing harmful and that it’s just too bad that some are oversensitive. We delude ourselves into thinking that our actions or responses were correct. Our egos cannot accept the concept of asking for forgiveness.
There are those among us who cannot say, “I’m sorry.” In the liturgy that we use on this sacred holiday, there is a very long list of mistakes we may have made, and we repeat this list many times during the day. When I was very young, I did not understand the meaning of some of the wrongs that were listed, and today, I know in my heart that I surely made someone unhappy this past year, and I am optimistic that I will try not to make the same mistakes again.
So what I am really saying is no matter what your religious beliefs are, it is appropriate to resolve to make fewer human errors, especially as they pertain to individuals. And if this does happen, a simple “I’m sorry” will suffice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.