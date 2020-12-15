The election is over?
For many, the election results did not align with what they believed would happen, and therefore they have trouble accepting the results. Not accepting the truth reflects the political and social environment that we have experienced for four years.
The consternation on the losing side, along with the pronouncements, accusations, and allegations of voter fraud and suppression, continues. If anything, the allegations are becoming the new norm in some circles. Because one side pre-planted the seeds for a "rigged election," when that side lost, many accepted the continued claims of fraud, with the intent to discredit the election. Maybe it is another "deep state" conspiracy theory. I wonder what Q thinks. Of course, I wonder who Q is and why anyone would believe the absurd beliefs they tout.
The discourse before the election was not normal in that for someone to accept or not accept the outcome of an election was dependent upon their position in the outcome. When I say it is not normal, I am referring to normal behaviors in democracies. Not accepting a loss is normal in autocracies, where the leader always wins, and the elections are held in a one-party state. One-party governments include communist regimes, fascist states, and or the plain jane dictator models. Many say and believe we were heading in that direction.
If we expect our democracy to not just continue but to progress, we need to heal the divisions between us. We cannot heal with the continued false claims of election fraud. As Sen. Ron Johnson said that “he ‘wants ‘proof’ that there’s a lack of evidence of large-scale voter fraud.” Since there is no evidence, that is the proof.
It is easier for some people to believe a lie; than it is for them to believe they were lied to.
Shannon Bohrer
Emmitsburg
