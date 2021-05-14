Before we destroy the careers and reputations of elected officials in the city of Frederick, I’d like to bring some attention to the public document from KrugerLaw, LLC, which conducted the investigation into the misconduct accusations against Alderman Roger Wilson.
Did tax dollars pay for this investigation? Because there were some glaring errors in that document that make me question the competency of the entire assessment and I would request my money back.
The first problem is this phrase: “Face Book.” This terminology is used throughout the four pages of the document. This well-known social media company is “Facebook.” If this law firm cannot get this correct, how are we to trust their ability to investigate properly when so much of this investigation involves Facebook and an attention to detail? Again, not “Face Book.”
The second thing I noticed was on page two. Here is the partial quote: “…Alderman Wilson on his Face Book page on December 26 and 28, 2010.” The year was “2020.” Typos happen, but a cursory look from anyone should’ve caught this error before submitting an official document of this significance.
These are just two issues, I found others, you can read it for yourself if you feel so inclined.
I don’t agree with Alderman Ben MacShane’s tactic in bringing this to the public’s attention. In a way, he took away these women’s credibility by making it about him and his public heroic steps to strip an “abuser” from his post of authority. I don’t know if Mr. Wilson is guilty, but this public circus does no one justice. It feels like dirty, vindictive politics which should not be the point in cases of alleged abuse. It has become about two elected officials and less about the women at the heart of the matter.
I digress. My point is that the investigation by the law firm the city hired that will determine reputations and futures of two men couldn’t even get “Facebook” right. So, what else could they have gotten wrong?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.