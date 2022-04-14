After listening to Jon Meacham’s excellent “Hope through History” podcasts that put the past into perspective, I understand even less why some folks are anti-vaccine. The podcast reminded me why my parents never allowed me in a swimming pool while growing up, how I awoke several times a night as a small child and moved my legs, as if I was riding a bike, because of what the podcast called “agonizing fear” that I, like a cousin, had polio. Only by believing in science did we get a vaccine that allows children to escape this horror. As with polio, average people know little about COVID. Not wanting to unknowingly pass disease on, once scientists approved the COVID vaccine, I happily got my shot and boosters.
We are a community, in this together, not playing a tug-of-war game.
Mary bowman-kruhM
Frederick
