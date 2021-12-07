Thanks for the article, “Maryland board finds Frederick County Council Violated Open Meetings Act.” According to the report, County Council Chair Keegan-Ayer declined to comment further on what happened in the illegally closed meetings. “She said the body will work to provide more detailed accounts of future closed meetings.” That’s an odd response. Citizens of Frederick County might consider that the rules about closed meetings aren’t a goal to work towards; they’re a legal mandate, critical to good government.
It is not good government when county officials continue to keep secret the information that they are legally bound to reveal about those meetings.
I will add to the FNP article that the complainant to the state compliance board is Steve Black, incoming president of the Sugarloaf Alliance, a nonprofit organization formed by citizens concerned with preservation of Sugarloaf Mountain and surrounding areas. The Alliance believes that the closed meetings with Amazon and development specialists included discussion about developer-owned parcels excluded from the county’s proposed Sugarloaf Treasured Landscape Management Plan boundaries.
That’s what we surmise, but how can citizens know? How can we participate in the conversation when county officials illegally close meetings? We need to bring facts to the Planning Board deliberations, but we’re blocked from learning the facts. Catch 22.
I encourage readers to contact their Frederick County Council member and let them know that Frederick County government needs to be open and transparent to everyone at all times, including sharing the details about these meetings that were closed illegally.
Thanks to the Frederick News Post for continuing to report on this issue.
Sue trainor
Frederick
If the County Council is not following the law with regard to open meetings, one solution is to replace the ALL of the council members in the 2022 election. Make it a campaign issue. Ask the current council members why the meeting was closed, and don't take any mumblespeak for an answer, make them explain why they violated the open meeting law.
