I’m writing in response to (May 28 edition of the Frederick News-Post) a letter titled “Start of a solution to our gun problem.” One need not read any further than the title to know the writer’s intent — and to know that, once again he and others are getting it wrong. It’s not the guns, it’s the individuals with the guns. Period! No one in the country wants a shooting, and particularly where children are involved, but continuing to try the same old worn-out phrases (common sense gun laws), comparisons (with cars and other countries) and political talking points (we need more/stricter laws) will achieve exactly the same thing it has in the past, which is nothing helpful.
I won’t acknowledge the writer’s useless comparison to cars except to say that whenever there is a wreck, the car is never blamed, and there is zero proposed legislation to limit possession of them, to limit performance of them, or who can own them.
A more appropriate use of our time looking for solutions might be to consider why so many shooters are young white males, or males in general. To address HIPAA regulations so more medical (mental health) information could be shared with appropriate professionals. To start or emphasize “see something, say something” in relation to any type of questionable behavior or statements. For example, this shooter’s medical records indicate no mental issues, and hence a perfectly legal firearm purchase. However, clearly there were early warning signs and then pre-attack warnings that were ignored and not shared.
One of the other important areas to be discussed is school and workplace security. Firearm owners have said from the very beginning that if our children are what we cherish most, and what we most want to protect, why do we not act like it? This school was “supposed to be locked,” but the back door was propped open. It had a security fence, which he hopped over. If there was an SRO, where was he, and did he confront the shooter or not. These things need to be corrected. Unfortunately, we also have to recognize the failure of law enforcement on the scene, of failing to enter the school in a timely manner, which is completely against current active shooter tactical training.
There are very likely many hundreds of thousands of gun laws across the country, and yet this happened. We can work toward, or wish for, another hundred thousand new laws and the result will be the same, or we can work together toward meaningful change that won’t eliminate shooters but can help mitigate them.
Rick Godfrey
New Market
Mr. Godfrey,
This is a complicated situation. Quick fire weapons in the hands of unstable people is a problem. Some further action may be needed and I believe the patriotic, law abiding gun owners may be best suited to offer solutions.
But after reading the first comment by knaha I understand why it is complicated . They said: “ No one but the military and the police should have an assault weapon.” That is a direct contradiction to the reasoning behind the 2nd Amendment.
I will not belabor the points why, but more than ever people distrust the government
The problem does not rest solely with the gun owners.
Same logic that is always used. If you have some requirements that need to be met to obtain the guns, some of these tragic events would have never happened. They outlawed purchase of machine guns in the 1930’s. No one but the military and the police should have an assault weapon.
