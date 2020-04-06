Comptroller Peter Franchot's advice to "all Marylanders" to take a payment holiday for the next four months (Comptroller: Keep some cash on hand, March 29) is simply irresponsible, terrible advice. Certainly there are folks in Maryland who are struggling — unemployed, lacking child care, or simply stuck in their home and unable to earn an income. There are businesses shuttered or limping along. For these people, Franchot's advice is good: conserve your cash, work with your creditors.
But many Marylanders are doing OK, at least financially. They may be government workers, folks working from home, retired people with reliable income streams largely not impacted by this crisis. Some businesses continue along, maybe slowed down, but soldiering on. To suggest that all of these people stop paying their bills — because they can — is the height of irresponsibility. The economy is doing badly enough during this crisis, thank you. We don't need to slow it down any more.
It's comforting to know that if things get bad, I can expect my bank and my utilities to cut me some slack. For the many people struggling today, it's a lifesaver, and Franchot's suggestion is good — don't pay what you don't need to. But if you can pay your bills, please pay them. Let's keep the economy going as best we can in trying times. I know Mr. Franchot's heart was in the right place. Let's just qualify who needs to heed his advice.
