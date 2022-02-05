This is in response to Cindie Beach’s Jan 22-23 letter, “Stop repeating false narrative on COVID.”
The irony of complaining about free speech to a newspaper is not lost on me. Different viewpoints need to be heard, not censored. Promoting censorship will further divide us. Prove your points with facts and logic, not censorship. Thank you, Frederick News-Post for showing all sides.
Jonathan Gomez
Frederick
(9) comments
“Different viewpoints need to be heard, not censored.” Truth matters.
Prove your points with facts and logic, not censorship....Agreed. But when the The Frederick Post prints, publishes, and promotes points that aren't proven with facts and logic.....that's when I have no problem with censorship.
I wonder if the letter writer understood the letter he submitted?
As Isaac Asimov said in 1980: "Anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge."
I would be interested to know the letter writer's response to today's LTE on CRT. Kudos to the FNP for juxtaposing these LTEs in the same edition.
Mr. Gomez, you have outlined the problem with the media today. If one person says it's raining and another says it's not, a journalists job is not to report what those people said. It's a journalists job to look outside and report what he sees.
"NEWS" is supposed to be about facts. But too many news outlets, including the FNP, spend too much time reporting on personal views. And when you have government officials who want to spread a false narrative to manipulate the masses for their own personal gain, it is the public that suffers.
bnick, I was taught in high school journalism class that a true news article was when once you finished reading it, you could not tell the personal bias of the author. Everything else is editorializing.
Personally, I would rather have the correct story than one that has all sides of an issue. That said, I like reading "The Week" magazine, which has summaries of news items and then quotes viewpoints from different sources.
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]Bnick
[thumbup]”who-what-when-where-why” - no “what if/why not”
