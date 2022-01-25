I am a lifetime centrist Republican who has voted either party. I am opposed to violence of any kind.
In response to Rick Blatchford’s column on Jan. 12, “The power of words,” while referencing several attacks on the Congress though the years, in an effort to spread more doubt on the seriousness of Jan. 6, he fails to mention that Jan. 6 was incited and sanctioned by a sitting president, and there in lies the difference.
Wake up, America and vote all the extremists — on both sides — out.
Gregory Pefferly
Taneytown
I'm sure many agree with you Gregory, the question is "What are we going to do about it now/"?
Yes, let's agree to vote out The Squad types and the Trump types.
