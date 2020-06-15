Millions of Americans are on the streets, shouting "Black Lives Matter." Millions more are at home thinking, “We need police reform!”
Well, people have been fighting for police reform for decades. Sometimes at great personal cost. And still, seemingly every day, there’s another headline RE: David McAtee. George Floyd. Breonna Taylor. Philando Castile. Tamir Rice. Too many to name. So many it hurts to try.
“What is the alternative?” you might say. We cannot snap our fingers and remove police from the streets...then snap ‘em again and remove violence from our society.
But let’s say you’re calling 911 for a home invasion. Or more likely: domestic violence. Or a loved one who’s having a psychotic episode (perhaps with drugs or alcohol).
Would you want someone to respond who’s, say, a professional de-escalator?
Or would you want someone who spent one long, boring day watching PowerPoints or video trainings on the topic...a sidenote to the "real" business of policing?
And who might enter your home, guns blazing? Who might shoot the culprit (extrajudicially, I might add!) Or might accidentally hit "bystanders": your family. You.
The second scenario is already keeping many Americans from calling for help.
Now some of you will take to the comments to say: “You ignorant snowflake, many departments already have negotiators!” So, let's be clear: 99.99% of us will go our whole lives without ever seeing one of those. And if you think that police shootings cannot happen to anyone, then please, ask around here in Frederick County.
It is time to seriously discuss replacing the whole model of policing entirely - and what our system should look like instead.
I fundamentally agree with working towards a new model and prefer the concept of superimposing a Citizens Services Department with authority to facilitates/manage all aspects Human Health and Safety Services within City and County that includes Safety,(Police) and Health and Human Services. In this model the Citizen Service would own the responsivity to collect and maintain all records(Data) of City activities relate to its Citizens and actively use the data to manage the delivery of services and to administer all policy and procedure for each department delivering services. The Policing and Health services in the model would be set of several tools to support the fare and adequate delivery of services to all citizens.
I believe a working group in the City and County should be formed to peruse this concept and make it is realty.
Ashley is one more person that doesn't understand defund the police means policing more effectively. Make sure that the police are more involved with the community they police and take away their unneeded armored vehicles. Black Life's Matter means police have been unnecessarily brutal to the black population.
Or, maybe it's time to re-raise society's personal expectation levels just a notch.
so instead of defunding police how about we spend more on training
That would help.
How about having a County wide police force that is appointed by the CE or County Council so we can get the best police officers without the current "good 'ole boy politics.
Dick, what evidence do you have that an appointed sheriff is better than an elected one? In the United States today, of the 3083 sheriffs, approximately 98 percent are elected by the citizens of their counties or parishes (1). This gives the citizens more input into the operations of the Sheriff's Office. Furthermore, in order to maintain its certification, the Sheriff's Office must maintain its transparency, and accountability to the public (2). Do you believe that an appointed Sheriff is an apolitical one? In that scenario, the Sheriff serves at the pleasure of the CE. Do you believe that 100% of the citizens in any county jurisdiction that have appointed police chiefs approve of the performance of those individuals? Changing for the sake of change is seldom a good idea.
(1) https://www.sheriffs.org/about-nsa/history/roots#:~:text=In%20the%20United%20States%20today,of%20their%20counties%20or%20parishes.
(2) https://calea.org/what-accreditation
I don’t agree, the sheriff should remain under the control of electorate. As we have seen in major cities, mayors have not allowed the police to police for the fear of offending someone. This is wrong. The Sheriff protects all citizens of our county not just a select few.
You are assuming all officers are bad. More training is not required. How about an evaluation of all officers presently serving their communities and review their records. Dismiss those that have a history and keep those that don’t. I don’t want to pretend that just because a complaint has been filed means it has validity. No, it must be vetted for accuracy and the severity of the complaint would be the basis to action to be taken. Don’t forget that everybody has rights, that means everybody even the police.
