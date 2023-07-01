It cuts many people’s hearts to watch MAGA Republicans rant over the “injustice” of Donald Trump indicted for having highly classified documents in a bathroom while President Joe Biden goes free after the discovery of his garage stash, and Hillary Clinton never got locked up over those emails.

The critical difference is that Joe and Hillary and Mike Pence cooperated with authorities on their terms. According to facts in the indictment, Trump cooperated on his terms (just enough to say he cooperated), knew he held seriously classified documents, hoarded them, and sometimes shared their existence with visitors.

