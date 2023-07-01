It cuts many people’s hearts to watch MAGA Republicans rant over the “injustice” of Donald Trump indicted for having highly classified documents in a bathroom while President Joe Biden goes free after the discovery of his garage stash, and Hillary Clinton never got locked up over those emails.
The critical difference is that Joe and Hillary and Mike Pence cooperated with authorities on their terms. According to facts in the indictment, Trump cooperated on his terms (just enough to say he cooperated), knew he held seriously classified documents, hoarded them, and sometimes shared their existence with visitors.
It’s painful to see folks defend Trump because he stored files in a bathroom — which is safer than a garage because it locks (so can garage doors). The critical facts are that files existed at a time when we were told they didn’t, and were moved next to a toilet. It’s sad — and so Trump.
Trump is being brought to trial because he knowingly put our country and allies at deadly risk. He's being treated as any American would be by our judicial system.
Neither the Department of Justice nor any other federal agency has been weaponized. They’ve gone out of their way to avoid politicization.
Trump has been impeached and indicted because facts indicate he's done things that easily could undermine the safety (or existence) of our country and allies.
He's encouraged insurrection over imagined wrongs by others to him and our country. Yes, innocent until proven guilty, but the facts will be there.
For those who continue supporting Trump, it must take their breath away to have put faith and money in a person who manipulated and lied nonstop and yet says he loves them. He has redoubled his efforts to create for them a reality that never existed, while fleecing their pockets.
They might be desperate to still support him. They might be in utter denial. But most of the rest of us have experienced being “used” in our lives. We understand how it can happen.
Our country needs them. We need them.
I hope they can let their denial of facts go to MAGA heaven. They need to stop taking out their helpless frustrations and anger on the rest of us, when they should be taking them out on their cause, Trump.
