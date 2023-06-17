While fabrications coming from the White House are routinely debunked, there could be far more damaging ramifications if President Biden’s disregard for and defiance of the U.S. Constitution continues to be unaccountable and ignored.
Under Biden’s presidency, there is an ongoing, serious, unmitigated plague of epidemic proportions through illegal immigrant entry on our U.S. southern border.
All of this continues to be ignored by his faithful supporters and his beholden national news media.
Biden’s attitude of “What does it matter now?” clearly reveals incompetent leadership and divisive motivation.
If believing that everyone in government must be held accountable is naïve, America would totally dismantle the very reasons our U.S. Constitution was drafted.
Anyone who does not meet the oath of “faithfully execute the office of President of the United States and ... preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States” should be voted out of office.
