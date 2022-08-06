The Republican party must move on from Donald Trump. The reasons are multiple but the most important is: President Trump could win in 2024, but another candidate will win.

Virtually no one who would vote for President Trump is going to vote for Hillary Clinton instead of Ron DeSantis. DeSantis will garner the votes of many more independent voters, younger voters and women/moms than will Trump. That is the winning formula.

C.D.Reid
C.D.Reid

Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley for '24. Trump would be more useful behind the scenes.

Now, how long before the sniveling, Trump Hater snowflakes chime in with their same old, same old rubbish?

