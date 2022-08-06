The Republican party must move on from Donald Trump. The reasons are multiple but the most important is: President Trump could win in 2024, but another candidate will win.
Virtually no one who would vote for President Trump is going to vote for Hillary Clinton instead of Ron DeSantis. DeSantis will garner the votes of many more independent voters, younger voters and women/moms than will Trump. That is the winning formula.
The media support system for the party of “division and hate” (a May 18 Twitter quote from Elon Musk) is scared to death of DeSantis as shown by the misinformation about his vaccination distribution program (super-efficient) and the Parental Rights in Education bill (not what it has been portrayed; please read it for yourself). DeSantis has an exemplary record to run on without all the baggage Trump has unnecessarily accumulated these past several decades.
DeSantis reopened schools across Florida a full year before Frederick County did, and the data show the schools were not the superspreaders (March 27, 2021, edition of the Wall Street Journal) the doom and gloomers populating the education system in Maryland predicted. Parents: Would your lives — and the education of your children — have been improved by returning to in-person instruction a full year before Frederick County did? Simply put, there are better candidates than former President Trump: Ron DeSantis, Kristi Noem, Tim Scott, Tom Cotton, Mike Pompeo, etc. President Trump may come to this realization, but I doubt it. If he doesn’t, we will have to do it for him sooner rather than later.
(1) comment
Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley for '24. Trump would be more useful behind the scenes.
Now, how long before the sniveling, Trump Hater snowflakes chime in with their same old, same old rubbish?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.