As members of the Frederick community, we face issues that demand immediate attention and collective action. As city and county leaders address pressing needs, there are few more urgent than ensuring that all of our neighbors are housed, stable, and able to live safe, healthy, and enriched lives.
Now's the time for real progress to end homelessness in Frederick County. We see how other communities across the nation are doing it. We can do it, too.
It will take a new resolve on the part of our local leaders to invest in solutions. That time is now.
Frederick County has about 248 homeless individuals and families at any given time, based on this year's Point in Time survey.
It's a stark reality that, despite the combined efforts of our local government, community organizations, and task forces, we haven't yet effectively alleviated this problem.
The strain of homelessness continues to exert its toll on the most vulnerable members of society. It's our moral obligation to ensure they're not left behind. The solutions aren't beyond us.
Where do we begin? We have read that our city collected $5.89 million in school mitigation fees since fiscal 2019 ("Aldermen call for funds from developers to be used for affordable housing, school," Aug. 3) and is looking for a high-impact use for these funds. We implore our mayor and aldermen to target these funds to relieve the trauma of homelessness. It's within our reach.
Imagine the impact these funds could have on providing shelter, support, and a path to stability for those currently grappling with the harsh realities of homelessness.
We believe in the power of community action and our ability to rise above challenges. As we invest in the welfare of our most marginalized citizens, we can create lasting change.
Let's remember that a society is truly measured by how it treats its most vulnerable members. Using these millions in school mitigation fees funds toward homelessness initiatives, we can send a resounding message that we value the dignity and well-being of every Frederick resident.
Let's ensure that our community stands as a beacon of compassion and responsibility. Let's act collectively to address this issue head on, demonstrating our commitment to upholding the values of empathy and justice that define our community.
Editor's note: Joey Hoffman and Ann Ryan are co-chairs and Bruce Zavos is a member of the Task Force to End Homelessness in Frederick County.
(1) comment
Noble thoughts but we will always have the poor. That is not harsh just a reality. One should wish we could end addictions but that is not a reality. Perhaps the stated goal should not be the unrealistic hope of ending homelessness but the goal of developing various new ways to lend a helping hand.
