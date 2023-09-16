As members of the Frederick community, we face issues that demand immediate attention and collective action. As city and county leaders address pressing needs, there are few more urgent than ensuring that all of our neighbors are housed, stable, and able to live safe, healthy, and enriched lives.

Now's the time for real progress to end homelessness in Frederick County. We see how other communities across the nation are doing it. We can do it, too.

(1) comment

jsklinelga

Noble thoughts but we will always have the poor. That is not harsh just a reality. One should wish we could end addictions but that is not a reality. Perhaps the stated goal should not be the unrealistic hope of ending homelessness but the goal of developing various new ways to lend a helping hand.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription