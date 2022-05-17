On May 17 at the County Council meeting, there will be a vote on our property tax rate and whether to leave it where it is, lower it, or increase it. Please voice your opinion and flood the council with your emails at councilmembers@frederickcomd.gov., or if you can attend the meeting, let them know where you stand on raising our taxes. Let them know November is around the corner, and we will be watching to see who has the people in mind. I would like to think they have our best interests in mind. They forget we are still dealing with the pandemic, the economy and unemployment.
President Joe Biden and his Democratic majority are not as good as they say. According to the president and the Democratic majority, unemployment is down, and the economy is doing great. I say take a ride around Frederick County, and tell me how many “we are hiring” signs you find. Apparently, the president and his Democratic majority have not been in the grocery store lately. Food and gas prices, as well as the prices of other consumer goods, continue to rise.
There are consumer items and food items that some stores have trouble getting. Try to go out and get a new couch, and it will take nine months to get it due to a shortage of manpower. Look at the car dealers and their lots. There are no new cars due to a shortage of parts and manpower. Now those in power will blame Vladimir Putin and the war in Ukraine, but those prices and issues were there prior to his war. I find that depending on the economists and their statistics isn’t wise considering who they work for. Statistics can be quoted and can go either way. You can manipulate statistics any way you want. My test is what I spend when I go shopping, and what I can no longer find on the shelf.
We do not need an additional hardship in our lives right now. There are those of us on a fixed income, out of work, and working hard to make it every day. We do not need additional taxes right now. Do the right thing, commissioners, and think about your constituents. Find another way to offset the taxes, maybe do what you can to lure businesses to Frederick. Solve some of the tax issues and bring jobs to the county. We have lived with the current tax rate since 2014. I think we can live a little longer with it till we all get back on our feet. I do have one question because I really don’t know the answer: Have any of you or the county executive received a pay raise since being in office? Just wondering.
CHARLES e. hubbard
Middletown
